Rams News: 3 Most Winnable Games for LA This Year
Within the NFL, no games are easy. It doesn't matter if a team enters a game with a record of 0-16 or 14-2, there are professional players who are ready to make their mark. But some games are more winnable than others based on opponent matchups.
For the Los Angeles Rams, they have a few games on their 2024 schedule that they should take advantage of. Here are the three most winnable games on the schedule for Los Angeles this year.
3. vs Green Bay Packers, Week 5
Hear me out here before judging. While the Packers are expected to take that next step forward, there have been plenty of teams that were expected to do the same and never did. Green Bay wasn't very good to start the year last season and used a late-season run to get to the postseason and ultimately won a game.
This game is on the list because the Rams get the Packers at home early in the year, possibly when they are at their worst. There is more tape on quarterback Jordan Love and the Rams will try to exploit that fact.
2. @ New England Patriots, Week 11
Many people would expect New England to be first on this list but they could be better than expected. While the Patriots probably don't compete for the playoffs, they do have a new voice leading the locker room. Jerod Mayo takes over for Bill Belichick, giving some new life to this team.
We don't know what Drake Maye will be but rookies tend to struggle at times. New England likely won't be very good but playing in Foxborough is never easy, even when the Patriots aren't good.
1. vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 8
The Rams will likely be facing Sam Darnold in this game, giving them an advantage. They could also take on rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy as well, which would be advantageous as well given that rookies aren't typically very good in the league.
Minnesota does have some strong offensive weapons but Los Angeles should be able to keep them at bay, at least everyone but receiver Justin Jefferson.
