Rams News: Oddsmakers Pitch Pessimistic Line for 2024 Season
Hot off a 10-7 run and a Wild Card Round game in 2023, the Los Angeles Rams are aiming higher in 2024, as they angle for a return to Super Bowl glory, armed with 10 new draft picks.
R.J. White of SportsLine writes that overall Vegas oddsmakers, at least, aren't particularly optimistic about their chances of even bettering their win total in 2023 without retired superstar defensive end Aaron Donald,.
"Turning to 2024, the market isn't quite fully buying into the Rams' success, with a win total of just 8.5 despite the strong finish, which also featured the team covering seven of its final eight games (including the playoffs)." White notes. "Much of the caution may come down to the defense losing one of the best D-lineman in history in Aaron Donald, who retired this offseason following a 10-year career that included 10 Pro Bowls, eight All-Pros, three Defensive Player of the Years and a Rookie of the Year in his first season for good measure."
"Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, the Rams' top two draft picks, don't come into the league with any expectation they'll reach those lofty heights as the reinforcements for the loss of Donald up front, but they should play key roles on a young, defensive unit now led by a young, first-time defensive coordinator in Chris Shula," White adds. "His job will be to get enough out of the unit that what should be a great offense can lead the team to a return trip to the playoffs in 2024."
