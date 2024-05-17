Rams News: Dan Patrick Determines Winner of Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff Trade 3 Years Later
The trade between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and Jared Goff to the Lions was one of the more impactful in recent years. At the time, the Rams looked to have gotten the better deal but with Goff receiving his huge contract extension, an argument may be able to be made.
Dan Patrick took a look at the trade and determined who won the deal. In the end, he concluded that it was a win-win situation for both Detroit and Los Angeles.
"Since the 2021 trade, who has more wins? Goff or Stafford? If you said, it's a tie, you'd be correct. 24. Who has a better completion percentage? If you said tie, you'd be right. 66 percent. If you said, who has committed more turnovers and if you said a tie, you'd be correct. 41 turnovers."
While the stats are the same essentially, the Rams did pick up a Super Bowl win. But the Lions have put themselves into a place of true contention with Goff at the helm and they won their first playoff game in over 30 years. So, the trade truly benefitted both sides.
"That is a win-win"
For right now, the Rams are the winner, simply due to winning a Super Bowl. But if the Lions were to hoist up the trophy, they could make a case. But in the end, both teams got their franchise quarterback in the deal, giving a rare occurrence to both organizations.
More Rams: How Los Angeles Fans Feel About 2024 Schedule Release