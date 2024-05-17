Rams News: How Los Angeles Fans Feel About 2024 Schedule Release
The Los Angeles Rams' 2024 NFL regular season slate has finally been unveiled, much to the delight of fans. L.A. will pick up right where it left off last season in Week 1, in a Sunday Night Football clash against the Detroit Lions. The Lions, as Rams fans will no doubt recall, just barely bested Los Angeles in the waning seconds of their Wild Card Round matchup during last year's playoffs, 24-23.
Ex-Rams quarterback Jared Goff, flipped to Detroit in exchange for fellow Pro Bowler Matthew Stafford, led the team all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where the Lions fell 34-31 to the San Francisco 49ers.
One fan was mightily anticipating the rematch:
Meanwhile, L.A. fans had some thoughts on the Rams' new schedule. The team's Week 6 bye was singled out for criticism.
Another, quite optimistic fan registered their excitement about the schedule and projected that the team would capture another Super Bowl championship with Stafford this season.
Los Angeles' snazzy schedule release video was also celebrated:
Several others relished the hype clip:
Another fan appeared to loathe the club's schedule, bemoaning it as one of the worst in the years:
More Rams: Early Season Test On Schedule Will Set Tone For Rest of Year