Rams News: ESPN Ranks Matthew Stafford Low Among Fantasy QBs for 2024
Matthew Stafford is one of just seven quarterbacks in NFL history who has thrown for at least 40 touchdown passes twice in his career, but it would be hard to tell by where he ranks among quarterbacks in fantasy football for the 2024 season.
ESPN ranks Stafford just 20th among quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2024. The 19 quarterbacks ahead of Stafford in fantasy are (in order): Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Aaron Rodgers, Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, and Tua Tagovailoa all rank ahead of Stafford.
Stafford would undoubtedly rank in the NFL's top-10 quarterbacks, but it does make sense that he ranks on the lower end of fantasy quarterbacks. Stafford's primary drawback is his lack of rushing ability. It is pretty rare for Stafford to carry the ball, and even rarer for him to rush for a touchdown. He has just one rushing touchdown over the last seven seasons.
Along with his lack of rushing production, Stafford didn't rank high in fantasy last year anyway. Stafford ranked just 15th among quarterbacks in fantasy in 2023, despite several high profile quarterbacks getting injured last year.
With many great quarterbacks healthy this year and multiple highly-touted rookies with the ability to run coming into the league, Stafford will need to put up tons of passing yards and touchdowns to keep up with the top-ranked quarterback. Since the Rams have transitioned to more of a run offense and Stafford threw 24 touchdowns in 2023, it would not be smart to bet on it at this point. Instead, he should be a solid option on the waiver wire or during a starting quarterback's bye week.