Rams Reverse Course, Trade WR to AFC Contender
The Los Angeles Rams are no longer releasing wide receiver Ben Skowronek, but instead trading him to the Houston Texans. It was initially reported that the Rams would be releasing Skowronek, but they instead found a trade partner. The Rams will then swap sixth and seventh-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
The 26-year-old wide receiver has spent the last three seasons with the Rams after they drafted him in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Skowronek appeared in just six games with the Rams in 2023, catching only two passes for 13 yards. His best season with the Rams came in 2022 when he caught 39 passes for 376 yards and also rushed for a touchdown while starting 11 games for the Rams.
He also was part of the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl championship-winning team, when he caught eight passes for 66 yards and one touchdown. In total, he has 58 career catches for 576 yards and one touchdown.
Now, Skowronek joins a young Texans team that advanced to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs behind the arm of C.J. Stroud. He'll join a receiving core featuring receivers Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Robert Woods, tight end Dalton Schultz, and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs.
Meanwhile, the Rams receiving group is led by stars Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, TE Tyler Higbee, and receivers Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson, who provide depth for the passing attack. While Skowronek was a decent contributor for the Rams in his sophomore season, especially when Kupp got injured, he was almost entirely left out of the offense in 2023 and it makes sense for both sides to move on.
