Rams News: Rookie Angling to Make Day 1 Impact as Possible Starter
The Los Angeles Rams sought to shore up their offensive line late in the 2024 NFL Draft, when the club selected former Kansas State Wildcats left tackle Kaitori “KT” Leveston with the No. 254 pick near the end of the seventh round.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Leveston seems multifaceted enough to potentially earn a guard or center spot when Rams head coach Sean McVay cuts down his training camp roster to its final 53 players.
Leveston, 24, was a three-star recruit out of Midway High School in Waco, Texas. He was twice named as an honorable mention All-Big 12 inclusion during his college tenure.
36-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback will need all the protective help he can get to preserve his aging body during a (hopefully) extended playoff run next season, so it will be up to McVay and his team to assess whether Leveston is ultimately a fit.
He started in 32 games (27 in a row during his last two years in school), permitted 36 hurries, seven hits, and eight sacks.
Leveston is also a quick study, which could behoove him at the next level. He was a frequent Big-12 All-Academic teamer, and is currently in the process of getting his Masters.
