Rams News: Kyren Williams Bullish on Rookie's Upside
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro running back Kyren Williams is set to take the league by storm. While his 2023 campaign was one for the ages and was a big reason why the Rams had tremendous success, Williams hopes to take this team to the next level.
It's not out of the realm of possibility, as Williams has shown he is more than capable of carrying the load. However, his task this season won't be as lofty. The Rams provided him with some major reinforcements, including rookie running back Blake Corum.
Corum and Williams are set to do damage together, and the third-year running back is hopeful the rookie will fit in like a glove.
Williams appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and spoke about what he could improve and what Corum could provide to the running back room.
"So, for me it's just living by that and just picking off of what I did last year -- being able to create more explosives in the run game, also being able to create more explosives in the pass game," said Corum. "I'm super excited that we went to go draft Blake Corum. (He's) somebody that can run the ball very well and hopefully it allows me to get to the slot or run routes out of the backfield to showcase my skills."
The 23-year-old is hopeful that Corum can be the guy to carry the load whenever he needs a break, and Corum has the potential to do so. Corum is coming into Los Angeles as one of the more accomplished running backs in the college game. Corum will be vital for Los Angeles to reach its full potential and take this offense to the next level it'll need to reach to compete with the likes of the contenders in the NFL.
More Rams: Can Rams' Kyren Williams Lead the NFL in Rushing This Season?