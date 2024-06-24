Can Rams' Kyren Williams Lead the NFL in Rushing This Season?
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is coming off a career year in 2023. After a 2022 rookie season in which he played 10 games and missed the rest due to injury, Williams broke out on the scene in 2023.
The Rams offense was rejuvenated because of Williams' play. He took the Rams' offense to the next level with his ability to break through tackles, generate a ton of yards per carry, and score touchdowns. The Rams were missing this type of runningback, and Sean McVay's offense is at its best with an elite running back. It will be a lot to ask Williams for the same production type, especially considering his injury history already. However, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated predicts William will be even better in 2024.
Orr predicts Williams will lead the league in rushing.
"After finishing in third place last year, the Rams' third-year back will edge Christian McCaffrey, James Cook and Bijan Robinson, who will finish second, third and fourth, respectively," Orr wrote. "Williams will have 1,323 yards, on top of 11 rushing touchdowns and 64 accumulated first downs."
Williams finished third in rushing yards with 1,144 yards, besides the fact that he missed five games due to injury and rest. If he had played the entire season, he would have finished first in the year. Orr thinks that this is the year Williams does so, and it could be if he stays healthy.
Williams can only do so if he remains healthy, and that is a tall task to ask for, considering how the past two years and this start of OTas have gone for him. That is why the Rams helped Williams by drafting running back Blake Corum and signing Boston Scott. The Rams have real depth behind Williams, which is a huge help for his durability and health but could prevent him from securing a rushing title.
You ask the Rams. They could care less about a rush title. The team will be fine as long as Williams is healthy and suited up week in and week out.
