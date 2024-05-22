Rams News: LA May Reportedly Play in New Continent Next Season
The NFL has been quite busy expanding its reach into international territories. There have been games played in the U.K., Mexico, and Germany. The league is also expanding even more by playing a game in Brazil this season.
Football fans across the globe are now able to see NFL games in their areas, and there has also been plenty of talk regarding the league adding an international expansion team. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has also been busy attempting to expand the international markets where games can be hosted.
The newest is a new continent that has yet to receive a professional NFL team: Australia. A news station in Melbourne, Australia dropped the news that a NFL game could be heading down under.
What makes this news even more interesting is that the Los Angeles Rams have the sole international marketing rights to serve as the home team in Australia. Under the NFL's global marketing program, the Rams acquired the marketing rights in 2021, and they extend to 2027.
Per the report, a game is being targeted by the NFL in Australia by the 2025 season. If not, it would be slated for the 2026 season.
The Melbourne Cricket Club is the arena where the proposed NFL game could take place. There is no telling which team would travel to take on the Rams in Australia, but there is a very strong chance that LA would be the home team based on the marketing rights.