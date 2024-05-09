Rams News: Matthew Stafford Heavily Disregarded in Latest QB Rankings
One of the more fun debates in the NFL is ranking different positions by the top players, especially at the quarterback position. It's fun for fans and media members alike to look at individual players to judge them on their performances.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has won a Super Bowl and has been one of the better players in the league for years. However, in a recent ranking of quarterbacks, he was listed very low.
Cody Benjamin of CBS released his first ranking of quarterbacks for the new season and Stafford came in ranked below the top 15. He was put at No. 16 on the list, completely disrespecting what he did last season.
Last season with the Rams, Stafford threw for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He helped lead them to a surprise playoff appearance and showed major poise throughout the year.
Stafford easily should have been ranked closer to the top 10, if not in the back end of the top 10. He is still a very good quarterback and has proven himself over and over.
The Rams will likely be one of the better teams in the NFC again this coming season, with Stafford leading the charge. He will have a chance to prove himself again this year and get the respect that he deserves.