Rams News: Matthew Stafford's Contract Wants Revealed
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 season ready to prove that last season wasn't a fluke. They bring back a similar core group of players and should be one of the better teams in the NFC again.
However, the organization has been dealing with the issue of a new contract for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been seeking a new deal to guarnatee him his final years in Los Angeles and after winning the Super Bowl in 2021, he expects it to happens.
Many have wondered what a new deal for the older Stafford could look like and his wants have been revealed. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that Stafford wants more guaranteed money on an adjusted contract.
"I'm sure he wants to be paid more, everybody in the world wants to be paid more. The issue here, from my understanding, is guaranteed money," Rapoport said, adding that the salaries for the two years on Stafford's contract following the 2024 season are non-guaranteed.
Even as Stafford gets older, the Rams should look to pay him what he is looking for. He helped lead them to the promise land a few years ago and just got back to the postseason last year.
Stafford is still one of the better quarterbacks in the league today and he deserves his contract to reflect that fact. Los Angeles will likely grant him a new deal but it's just a matter of how much and when it finally happens.
