Rams News: Puka Nacua Striving to Reach Lofty Expectations of Pro Bowl Vet
Following a breakout All-Pro rookie season, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua reflected on how he's looking to take his game to the next level this offseason with Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
Specifically, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound BYU product revealed that he is hoping to achieve the lofty heights that his Pro Bowl veteran colleague Cooper Kupp apparently has for him.
"I'm trying to still reach Coop's expectations because he set the standard for us in the wide receiver room and I think for a lot of receivers in the NFL," Nacua said "The standard is still set very high. I don't think I'm close to reaching it, but it made it fun because I know that there's more to grab.
"I feel last year was so much fun and I learned a lot, but there's still so much stuff on the table."
In 2023, Nacua caught 105 receptions for 1,486 total yards (fourth-most in the entire NFL, and a record-breaking total for rookies) and six touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per catch, while appearing in all 17 regular season contests for the Horns.
Kupp has struggled with injury issues since having missed out on an average of 6.5 games across the past two seasons. The 31-year-old emerged as an All-Pro and one of the position's true elites during his last fully healthy season, in 2021, when he notched 1,947 total yards on 145 receptions, averaging 13.4 yards per, while logging 16 touchdowns.
More Rams: Puka Nacua Made Major Life Changes Following All-Pro Rookie Debut