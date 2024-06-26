Rams News: Puka Nacua Made Major Life Changes Following All-Pro Rookie Debut
During an interview with Sarah Barshop of ESPN, standout Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua revealed that he made a massive change to his nutrition, as inspired by his workouts with fellow All-Pro pass catcher Cooper Kupp, L.A.'s Super Bowl MVP.
"My nutrition definitely did change after starting workouts [with Kupp] because I was like, 'Hey, I can't keep showing up at 6 a.m. and throwing up," Nacua said. "So I was like maybe I'll wait to eat after."
When leaving the team's California Lutheran University practice facility during his rookie season, Nacua would often stop for fast food at Burger King, Jack in the Box or McDonald's. No more.
Nacua revealed that he has already lost 10 pounds since the 2023 season, and is currently playing at 210 pounds. Last season, he notched 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, breaking Bill Groman's 1,473-yard rookie receiving record (i.e. during a 14-game season in 1960) and Jaylen Waddle's 2021 rookie record of 104 catches.
"I feel like I got slimmer in my body fat and just feeling more firm in the weight I'm at," Nacua added. "I lost a couple pounds here and there, but it feels good to see some muscles. I don't think I was fat last year, but a little more muscle definition is always nice."
Wide receivers coach Eric Yarber raved about Nacua's improved fitness.
"His body is totally different [from the time he was drafted last spring to now]," Yarber said. "He looks just like Cooper. He's lost so much body fat and gained so much lean muscle, which enabled him to move more efficiently now. And he has better body control."
