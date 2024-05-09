Rams News: The Herd Ranks LA Among Inner Circle of 2025 Super Bowl Contenders
The Los Angeles Rams lost one of the greatest defenders in recent football history when 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald opted to retire this offseason.
But that doesn't seem to have dissuaded some heavy hitters in the media space from earmarking L.A. for potential postseason glory.
Fox Sports 1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," hosted by the longtime sports broadcasting mainstay, projects the Rams as a top-four, inner-circle contender in this year's NFL, behind only the Detroit Lions (who made the NFC Championship Game, though they lost to the San Francisco 49ers), Baltimore Ravens (boasting two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson), and of course the mighty reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, winners of three of the last four Super Bowls.
With an aging quarterback, a mix of veterans and young talent serving as his offensive weapons, and a promising-if-unproven new crop of defenders, it's a bit surprising that the Rams have been listed so highly, above even the Niners, the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Granted, Los Angeles did win it all a few seasons ago, but that happened with the advent of Donaldson. Time will tell if this revamped group can scale similar heights.
More Rams: LA Senior Executive Provides Insight Into How Team Scouts at Senior Bowl