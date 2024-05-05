Rams Senior Executive Provides Insight Into How Team Scouts at Senior Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to have vastly beefed up their 53-man standard roster heading via the 2024 NFL Draft. L.A. general manager Les Snead and the rest of his front office selected 10 players from among this year's crop, highlighted by Florida State products Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, the team's top two picks in the draft.
During an insightful breakdown of the Rams' scouting process, The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue unpacked how Los Angeles' 25-person staff conducts its player appraisal process.
L.A. senior personnel executive Taylor Morton explained how the team approaches the Senior Bowl, an NCAA showcase for graduating players that celebrates the best upperclassmen in the college game annually.
“When you have the opportunity to talk to somebody — particularly if they have coached or know one of the players at the (practice), to me that takes precedence over watching practice,” said Morton.
Rodrigue also reveals an interesting tidbit: a few teams in the NFL these days, including the Rams, don't send their entire staffs to the Senior Bowl festivities. Following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Snead, head coach Sean McVay, and several of their staffers decided to stop attending the Senior Combine in Mobile, Alabama, after becoming confident that they could achieve similar gains with remote work. Others, including Morton, still attend in-person.
More Rams: LA Celebrates Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month