Rams News: Unpacking Matthew Stafford's Fight for an Updated Contract
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is still seeking a new contract this offseason. As things stand, Stafford is under contract through 2026; however, most of his base salaries beyond 2024 are non-guaranteed. Stafford wants to change that, and as the days go by with these quarterbacks getting big money, the price may go up.
There's no question that Stafford deserves an update on his contract. He's arguably the most talented quarterback the Rams have had in their franchise history, taking them to new heights when he's been healthy. Still, at the ripe age of 36, he's among the top signal callers this game has to offer. Great quarterbacks like this veteran don't grow on trees, so Los Angeles must keep him around.
Stafford's request for a new contract is not just about the numbers on the field; it's about his financial security. As a Ram, he's proven his worth, especially in 2023. Stafford's performance was stellar in a season that could have seen him win Comeback Player of the Year.
He threw for 3,965 passing yards, a 92.5 QB rating, a 62.6 percent completion rate, 24 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and 7.6 yards per attempt. These numbers and his toughness to play through injuries speak for themselves, and they deserve a contract that reflects his value.
While there's no real traction at the moment for a new contract, Rams head coach Sean McVay is all on board with keeping the quarterback he begged the front office to trade for.McVay shared during his appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio.
"Matthew Stafford has shown time and again that he is a pivotal part of our team. We are taking it a year at a time, but as long as he wants to play, we're fortunate to have him as our quarterback,"
It's all a mystery right now. If this continues to linger throughout the coming months, it could spell trouble for the team as the Rams look different without their Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
They may have already agreed on a number, but it hasn't been written up yet. We'll see how it all materializes.
More Rams: LA Could Be Good Enough to Meet Unique Challenger in Super Bowl