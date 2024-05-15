Rams News: LA Reportedly Wanted to Flip Matthew Stafford to AFC Contender Last Season
Before a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers played his four unforgettable snaps for the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL season, the team had apparently been looking to acquire another aging Super Bowl-champion quarterback.
During a recent conversation on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," Mike Florio revealed to cohost Chris Simms that the Rams had been hoping to offload Matthew Stafford to the New York Jets before they ultimately acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.
"A year ago [the Rams] were hoping that the Jets wouldn't get Aaron Rodgers so they would call up and trade for Stafford," Florio said.
Stafford would have been coming off a disappointing, injury-plagued 2022 season, the year after he signed a lucrative four-year extension upon helping the Rams capture a Super Bowl title.
If that really was the case, we can look to the Green Bay Packers' asset haul from the Jets to inform our best guess of what the Rams would be receiving in return for their aging-but-still-good starting quarterback (remember, at the time he had not made a Pro Bowl team since his Detroit Lions days, he might be worth more now). The Packers shipped out Rodgers and their 2023 first and fifth draft picks, while receiving New York's first and sixth round picks, plus the Cleveland Browns' second rounder (acquired by the Jets) and a conditional 2024 second rounder.
