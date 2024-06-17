Rams News: Wild LA Trade Proposed for Pro Bowl Receiver
The Los Angeles Rams could enter the 2024 season with one of the better wide receiver duos in the league, led by All-Pro receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
If they remain healthy and Stafford does as well, these two could make their mark and take this Rams team to the next level. That remains to be seen, as Kupp has struggled to remain healthy in the past two seasons. Kupp is on the wrong side of thirty, and with other questions surrounding the position, it's not a foregone conclusion that the Rams will be a top pass-catching team.
The Rams could make a move to add an elite wide receiver, and Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed L.A. making a shocking trade for Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. In the proposed deal, Los Angeles lands Adams while the Raiders get a 2025 first-round pick.
"Might as well top this off with a whopper. Last year, the Los Angeles Rams were a surprise playoff team. The Las Vegas Raiders, um, were not. And with Vegas entering training camp with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew as its top two quarterbacks, that isn't especially likely to change."
Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams admitted as much while speaking to reporters after a shaky practice session, saying that realistically struggles under center for the Raiders are unavoidable in 2024.
"What is that called out there that we just did (practice)?" Adams asked. "That's it, right? This is the opportunity to get all that stuff ironed out. There's going to be a lot of mistakes. There's going to be mistakes made during the season, but this time of the year gives us the opportunity to get ahead of it and learn the system."
The Rams admittedly don't really need Adams—Puka Nacua was a revelation as a rookie, breaking a 60-year-old record for receiving yards by a first-year player. Cooper Kupp has struggled with injuries the past two seasons, but in 2021 he won the receiving "Triple Crown" –leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and receiving scores.
Adding Adams to that mix would give Matthew Stafford the most dangerous trio of wide receivers in the league.
It wouldn't be cheap—but there's no general manager in the NFL more willing to deal first-rounders than Les Snead. 2024 was the first time Los Angeles picked in Round 1 since taking Jared Goff first overall in 2016. It wouldn't be easy to get Adams' salary under the cap, either—but teams play that salary game all the time. Davenport added.
"Want to seriously threaten a loaded San Francisco 49ers team in the NFC West in 2024? This is the kind of move it's going to take."
Although Adams is nowhere near his prime anymore, he is still a productive receiver. The Raiders are not going anywhere compared to the Rams. And as for the Rams, they need another top-level receiver to compete with the best the NFC has to offer, like the Lions, 49ers, Eagles, and Cowboys.
Adams is also on the wrong side of 30; however, he's been relatively healthier than Kupp, coming off a productive 2023 season. Although Nacua is coming off a historic season, it's unclear if he can repeat that type of success or anywhere close to it.
It's imperative for the Rams to acquire another pass catcher, and if that can be Adams, they will be set for another 2-3 years in that position.