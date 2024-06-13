Rams News: Reinvigorated Cooper Kupp Intrigues Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to have wide receiver Cooper Kupp fully healthy this year for the first time since his incredible 2021 campaign. Kupp has missed much of the last two seasons due to injuries including a sprained ankle and a hamstring injury.
Kupp has been good to go so far this offseason, after finishing out the 2023 campaign with 95 receptions for 737 yards and touchdowns. Rams head coach Sean McVay explained how instrumental Kupp has been to the team during OTAs and the offseason program.
"He's been great. He's been able to establish a foundation. He knows his body really well," McVay told reporters Tuesday. "Just so conscientious, such a great leader, but I think you've seen a guy who's been able to put the work in the way he's accustomed to. Build it from the ground up, he's out here he's having fun. He's influencing and affecting positive change in teammate and situations he's a part of. I cannot say enough good things about how special he's been this offseason."
While Kupp provides a great veteran presence and leader in the locker room, having Kupp on the field for all of 2024 would be critical for the Rams, who are hoping to put up a challenge in the NFC and playoffs once again. With the emergence of Puka Nacua last season, the duo of Kupp and Nacua should be lethal for opponents to defend, and quarterback Matthew Stafford will simply have to pick his poison out on the field.
