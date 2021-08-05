Forbes NFL Franchise Value: How Much Are The Los Angeles Rams Worth?

The Los Angeles Rams saw an uptick in the value of the franchise this year.

The Rams have endured a lot since packing their bags in St. Louis and relocating to Los Angeles. They've found themselves a rockstar head coach in Sean McVay, reached the playoffs three times in five years — including one Super Bowl appearance — and they've opened SoFi Stadium, the $5 billion palace the Rams now call home.

While returning back to the Los Angeles market has helped the value of the franchise, the recent success has also uplifted their worth.

Forbes has released its list of the value of each NFL franchise for the year 2021. The Rams come in at No.4 with a value of $4.8 billion. That's up 20% from where the Rams' value was in 2020.

The Rams are among an elite list, cementing themselves in the top five that feature the Dallas Cowboys (1), New England Patriots (2), New York Giants (3) and the Washington Football Team (5).

Another aspect that will presumably elevate the Rams' value to an even greater extend following the year 2021: fans will be allowed to attend games. Despite playing inside SoFi Stadium last season, all games were played without a crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, a year with ticket sales, merchandise sales, concession sales, parking fees, etc., the Rams will perhaps see a significant boost in revenue this season.

As the Rams already rank among one of the top NFL franchises in value, their trajectory points up moving forward through 2021 and beyond.