Rams OL Havenstein Honored, Humbled By Selection As Captain

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Haverstein is no stranger to accolades.

The former Wisconsin Badger has been a first-team All-American, as well as first-team All-Big Ten [winning both awards in 2014] during his time on the collegiate gridiron. He has spent seven seasons along Los Angeles’ offensive line, earning a key role on the Rams’ Super Bowl LIV championship squad.

In 2022, he may add the title of ‘team captain’ to his resume.

Last week, Haverstein was among six players selected as team captains for the upcoming season. While cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive end Aaron Donald, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford will reprise their roles from last season, he and linebacker Bobby Wagner are first-time captains for the Rams. Following Wagner’s release from the Seattle Seahawks in March, he signed a five-year contract worth up to $65 million with Los Angeles.

Havenstein was both honored and humbled to be voted as a captain by his teammates. In fact, he made quite a humorous observation regarding his status when speaking with the media on Sunday.

While seeing his picture alongside ‘five future Hall of Famers’ may still be surreal for him, Havenstein may rest assured knowing that he earned his captaincy status as a leader in the locker room. With team legend Andrew Whitworth having retired in the offseason, the 30-year-old has become a stabilizing voice of reason among the team’s offensive linemen.

Still, it should be noted that Havenstein has been a strong presence on the Rams’ offense since he joined the team. He was drafted by the [then] St. Louis Rams in the second round (57 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Havenstein started 13 games at right tackle and didn't allow a sack all season. At the end of the season, Havenstein was named to PFWA's All-Rookie Team with former Rams teammate running back Todd Gurley.

Havenstein was earmarked to be moved inside to the guard position following the Rams’ acquisition of Whitworth in April 2017. Greg Robinson, who had been the Rams’ left tackle, was expected to move to right tackle, while Whitworth would take over on the left side. However, after Robinson was traded to the Detroit Lions, Havenstein remained the Rams starting right tackle to start 2017.

In April 2018, Havenstein’s stellar performance at the position earned him a four-year contract extension with the Rams through the 2022 season. He started all 16 games in 2018 and helped the Rams win 13 games and earn the second seed in the NFC. Despite falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, Havenstein and the Rams would finally earn their championship by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

Though he is set to enter free agency after the 2022 season, Havenstein intends to make the most of his upcoming season in Los Angeles.

The Rams will commence their team’s title defense on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT as they host the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

