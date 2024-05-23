Rams' Rookie Blake Corum On Sean McVay's Offensive Schemes: 'It is a Lot'
As the Los Angeles Rams look to push forward from their surprising 2023 playoff season, they will be doing so with the help of multiple young players and rookies. Los Angeles made a point to bring in more youth and it has translated to success so far.
One of the rookies that they may be counting on a ton this season is running back Blake Corum out of the University of Michigan. Corum was taken in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft and has the potential to be a special player in the league if given the chance.
He spoke about how he felt seeing the offensive schemes put together by head coach Sean McVay for the first time. Coming from Michigan, he was familiar with NFL offenses but it was still an adjustment for Corum.
“Coach McVay, his offense is amazing,” Corum said. “It is a lot, though. For me, coming from a pro-style offense at Michigan, I feel like I’m picking everything up quickly.”
McVay is known for his intense schemes that use a lot of misdirection and movement so it makes sense why Corum may have been overwhelmed at first. But it seems that the running back is settling in nicely.
Corum is likely to be the backup for the Rams this season but he could see plenty of time on the field. He has all the tools to be impactful from the jump and the Rams realize the potential that he has. Look for Corum to become another draft steal for Los Angeles.
