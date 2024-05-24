Rams Rookie RB 'Studying for Hours' to Get Down Playbook
One of the more fascinating players that the Los Angeles Rams drafted this year is running back Blake Corum. Corum starred at the University of Michigan, helping them win the National Championship this past season.
He was the workhorse back for the Wolverines and has all the tools to be a successful runner in the NFL. While the Rams won't use him as a workhorse back, they will likely have him split time at the position.
But for a rookie, learning the new playbook can often be tricky. Corum even mentioned that he has been spending hours at a time studying the intricacies of the Los Angeles offensive attack.
“(Gould is) doing a phenomenal job of explaining things to me,” Corum said. “We have one-on-one meetings … then I go home and study for hours.”
He has been working with running backs coach Ron Gould, which has been helping him ease into the transition. If Corum can learn the offense quickly, he could see the field much sooner.
Los Angeles has a tough offensive scheme to learn, with head coach Sean McVay wanting a ton of misdirection and movement. But Corum seems to be getting the hang of things at a good rate.
“Coach McVay, his offense is amazing,” Corum said. “It is a lot, though. For me, coming from a pro-style offense at Michigan, I feel like I’m picking everything up quickly.”
He is limited in how often he can be at the facility due to NFL rules but Corum has been doing the little things that are helping him get noticed. If he keeps this up, Los Angeles will have no excuse not to play him moving forward.
