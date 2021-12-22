Rams’ Pass Rush Surges, Containing Russell Wilson in 20-10 Win

The Rams’ trio of Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd held Russell Wilson in check on Tuesday night, en route to victory.

Following a week of adversity, the Los Angeles Rams needed their stars to step up. Against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks offense, Raheem Morris’ defense knew a tall task was at hand. Coming off of a chaotic week, Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd stepped up to answer the call at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Each of the Rams’ trio of pass rushers recorded a sack and with at least one tackle for a loss. Combined, the trio totaled 13 tackles, five tackles for losses and three sacks.

Impressingly enough, Miller was cleared to play just hours before game-time. After battling COVID-19, Miller flew around the field and created plenty of pressure to keep Wilson uncomfortable in the pocket. With six tackles, one sack, two tackles for losses and two quarterback hits, Miller was the most disruptive defense player for the Rams on Tuesday.

After not thinking he would play, it was quite the process to get Miller on the field Tuesday night.

“My first game ever in my whole entire life not practicing, not having any meetings,” Miller said. “I was shocked this morning when they told me I was cleared and then I had to wrap my mind around playing.”

The lack of comfort for Wilson made it very difficult on the Seahawks’ offense. With Tyler Lockett inactive, the weight of the Seattle offense was on Wilson and DK Metcalf. The former second round pick, Metcalf, failed to break out of his 2021 slump and only produced 52 yards on six catches. Rams defensive back Darious Williams had his highest graded game of the season, courtesy of a generous pass rush. Add to that another quality performance from Jalen Ramsey and the Rams’ secondary benefited mightily from a good pass rush outing.

As for Donald, he did what he does. Five tackles, two for a loss, one sack and one quarterback hit rounded out another dominant performance against an NFC West rival. Even with the highest double team rate in the NFL this season, Donald still has the best pass rush win rate and continues to terrorize opposing offensive lines.

While he didn’t produce the type of stat line his fellow pass rushers did, Floyd did a fantastic job producing pressure up front. The Seahawks have struggled all season keeping Wilson protected in the pocket, and the Rams made sure to continue that trend. With a lower-tier rushing attack, Morris’ defense knew to gameplan for the pass and utilize his sack artists to a great extent.

This is the first game that the Rams’ top three pass rushers all produced at an elite level collectively since Miller came into the fold. With a quick turnaround against the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday, it will be imperative for the Rams to have Miller, Floyd and Donald playing at a similar level against Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook.