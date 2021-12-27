Sony Michel Paves the Way on Offense Over the Vikings, Clinching Rams’ Playoff Berth

Sony Michel continued his hot streak with 131 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Vikings on Sunday.

After the first three months of heavily relying on Darrell Henderson Jr. as the leading rusher, it appears the Los Angeles Rams have had a change among their depth chart as Sony Michel has solidified himself as the go-to option. On a day that quarterback Matthew Stafford couldn’t find his consistency, Michel kept the offense going.

Stafford was intercepted three times by the Vikings on Sunday, which led to Rams’ coach Sean McVay relying on the running game. Michel ran 27 times, the most in a regular season game in his career, en route to 131 yards rushing on the day.

Early in the first quarter, before Stafford even began to struggle, Michel punched in a goal line rushing attempt for his third touchdown of the season.

After the rushing touchdown from Michel, the Rams didn’t score another offensive touchdown until 11:37 left in the 4th quarter. On that 11-play drive at the end of the 3rd quarter and into the beginning of the 4th, Michel ran five times for 31 yards, collecting two first downs.

Michel provided the exact balance the Rams needed in a game where they barely gained more yards through the air than on the ground. Cooper Kupp had another classic 10 reception performance with 109 receiving yards, but the Vikings put a clear emphasis on stopping Kupp and keeping him out of the end zone.

There had been questions the last two weeks regarding the usage between Michel and Henderson. With Henderson working through a knee injury and recently overcoming COVID-19, Michel was assumed to only be the top rusher until Henderson returned from his ailments. But, with Henderson seemingly at full strength on Sunday, Michel received 81% of the snaps, 85% of carries, 4-of-6 targets out of the backfield and 100% of the carries inside 10.

Also, it worth noting that Henderson suffered a knee sprain in his lone handoff that he consumed in Week 16. His only rushing attempt of the game went for 17 yards.

The only possible twist in the running back situation is the return of Cam Akers. While it appears Akers was only activated for pension related reasons, there have been reports of Akers making an appearance in the playoffs, just six months after tearing his Achilles. Either way, it appears Michel is the guy for McVay moving forward.

Michel averaged 4.9 yards per carry, almost as much as the 5.3 yards per passing attempt that Stafford averaged against the Vikings. The struggles in the passing game are quite concerning, but having a clear cut No. 1 running back option moving into the playoffs sets the Rams up nicely for the playoffs.