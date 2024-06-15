Should Rams Be Open to Signing Free Agents Late in Offseason?
The Los Angeles Rams already have done plenty of work this offseason. L.A. added a litany of intriguing pieces via the 2024 NBA Draft in April, making a pick in the first round for the first time in years with No. 19 selection Jared Verse out of Florida. The Rams signed several intriguing free agents, including seasoned cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams, multifaceted safety Kamren Curl, and former starting Super Bowl quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup for Matthew Stafford.
Speaking during the Rams' mandatory minicamp earlier this week, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay seemed amenable to adding additional pieces even late into the offseason.
“[It’s] probably a little bit different than last year’s approach, but what we will do is we’ll look at ‘all right where are we at right now’ understanding that there still are some limitations in regards to the evaluation process but ‘what are the resources that we have to be able to have the most competitive team going into camp," McVay said. "Probably not to that extent but to say that there wouldn’t be anything that could come up, I certainly would never say that. Because if we feel like, within our disciplined approach, we want to be able to take, if we can improve the football team then we will do that.”
The Rams have been striving to address the departure of 10-time Pro Bowl linebacker Aaron Donald. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year retired earlier this offseason.
Accordingly, Los Angeles could look to bolster their defensive line, shore up their linebacker depth, and perhaps improve their defensive back position.
More Rams: Sean McVay Reflects On 'Awesome' Time at Cal Lutheran