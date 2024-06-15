Rams News: Sean McVay Reflects On 'Awesome' Time at Cal Lutheran
After wrapping up OTAs and getting through one day of their mandatory minicamp run there, the Los Angeles Rams have finally closed up shop on their tenure at Cal Lutheran, which kicked off in 2016 and wasn't expected to last nearly as long as it did. L.A. is moving to a new offseason facility at Woodland Hills, where it will eventually set up a permanent basecamp for offseason activites.
Per Stu Jackson of TheRams.com, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay reflected fondly on his time at Cal Lutheran over the years, and seems excited to take the next step with the franchise to its next locale.
"When I first got here you know, you thought it would be a temporary facility, and here we are going into year eight, and it's been great," McVay said after Tuesday's OTA walkthrough. "I love the privacy out here. The only downside is really when it gets windy. The facility, I think it's great, you're in close quarters to people. That stuff doesn't bother me. As long as the film works, as long as the players have enough space in the locker room, in the weight room. My office, I'm more worried about the film. And then it is a great setting out here, but later on in the year the Santa Ana winds can inhibit your ability to get better. So that's the one thing I will not miss. But Cal-Lu has been great, it's been awesome being here, and we'll probably just pick this facility up and go plant it at Woodland Hills and then we'll see when the real thing's ready."
