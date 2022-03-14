Tom Brady is Back - And Rams DB Jalen Ramsey Is Happy

Jalen Ramsey just got "un-posterized.''

For about two months there, Ramsey, the Los Angeles Rams' standout cornerback, was going to be the guy ... the last player to give up a touchdown pass to the legendary Tom Brady.

But now Brady is back, on Sunday announcing that he’s returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. He is scheduled to re-join the Buccaneers - unless they trade him to his hometown Niners?! - and begin a pursuit of his eighth Super Bowl ring.

It was Brady’s "last touchdown pass'' - a deep strike receiver Mike Evans with Ramsey in coverage - that was to go down in history. That history came with a price tag, too; over the weekend - indeed, on the eve of Brady's decision ... the very ball from Brady’s "last touchdown pass'' sold for $518,628 at auction.

It's still a collector's item. But it's not "the ball.''

All of which makes Jalen Ramsey a happy cornerback.

"Thank you,'' Ramsey wrote. "Throw that last touchdown on somebody else!''

Ramsey and the Rams will get another chance at taking down Tom Brady in 2022 because the Buccaneers appear on the L.A. schedule. And of course, knowing Ramsey, he will not shy away from stepping up in a big spot, or from covering whomever is Brady's key target on a given play.

Hey, given the fact that the Rams are actually a perfect 3-0 against Brady since he joined the Bucs, maybe it will be Jalen Ramsey who records a stat on a Brady ball. ... which would elate Rams fans and also make for a nice keepsake for somebody.