Top 5 Remaining Free Agents for Rams to Audition
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising playoff appearance last season and entered this summer looking to build on its success. The organization won the Super Bowl in 2021 but has since been looking toward the future with younger players.
They still have Matthew Stafford at the helm, giving them at worst a top-15 quarterback in the game. But general manager Les Snead has never been shy to be aggressive in bringing in talent and the Rams still may have some tricks up their sleeve this offseason.
If the team does bring in more players through free agency, it will likely be need-based. This is the point of the offseason to add more depth so who could they sign? Here are five free agents that the Rams should look into adding.
1. CB Stephon Gilmore
Los Angeles could use more help in the cornerback room and Gilmore would bring experience to the table. With the Dallas Cowboys last season, he posted 68 total tackles and 2.0 interceptions, showing that he could still perform well. He isn't the same player that he once was but can bring plenty of firepower to the Los Angeles secondary.
2. WR Hunter Renfrow
After trading away Ben Skowronek, the Rams have a need for another slot-type wide receiver. Renfrow could become that guy for them, pairing him alongside Cooper Kupp and Puka Nucua. He is only two years removed from his breakout season and we could see more of that type of production from him in this offense.
3. OT Donovan Smith
While the Rams have revamped their offensive line, they could always use more help. Injuries happen over the course of the season and the Rams could help themselves by signing Smith. He was great for the Chiefs and could help Stafford out in a similar form that he did for Patrick Mahomes.
4. S Eddie Jackson
The Rams have some talent in their secondary but they could always use more depth. Jackson posted 37 total tackles and 1.0 interception last season for the Chicago Bears over 12 games. He could bring more veteran experience to this defense and help boost the overall talent for Los Angeles.
5. TE Logan Thomas
If the Rams want to bring more depth to their tight end room, Thomas could be a sneaky good candidate. He posted 496 yards and four touchdowns over 16 games with the Commanders last season. His ability to get yards after the catch could come in handy for this team, giving them a solid late offseason signing.
