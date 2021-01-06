Torry Holt selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

For a second straight year, former St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Holt joins six, first-time finalists in defensive end Jared Allen, receiver Calvin Johnson, quarterback Peyton Manning, cornerback Charles Woodson, cornerback Ronde Barber and linebacker Clay Matthews Jr.

Allen, Johnson, Manning and Woodson were eligible for the first time this year, while Barber and Matthews have been eligible for the Hall of Fame previously but were selected for the first time as finalists.

Filling out the list of finalists include offensive lineman Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, offensive lineman Alan Faneca, safety John Lynch, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, linebacker Zach Thomas and receiver Reggie Wayne.

To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.



A member of the “Greatest Show on Turf,” Holt earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl and made two, All-Pro teams in 11 NFL seasons. He led the NFL in receiving yards twice and was one of four receivers selected to the 2000s All decade team.



Holt finished his career with 920 receptions for 13,382 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns. He was selected as a finalist last year.

“He made so many big, big plays for us over the years,” said Mike Martz, Holt’s coach during his time with the Rams. “I knew he was fast, but I didn’t realize when we drafted him how fast he was. But he was incredibly fast and strong. He had terrific range and he was the ultimate competitor. His energy changed the whole offensive room in our meetings completely. You knew when he was in the huddle.”

Finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the selection committee meets virtually January 19, 2021. The full committee will elect up to five Modern-Era Players, who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election.



Three others -- Tom Flores, Bill Nunn and Drew Pearson, the finalists in the Coach, Contributor and Senior categories, respectively — also are candidates for the Class of 2021.



Voting on each will be held individually, in conjunction with the meeting to decide the Modern-Era Player Finalists.



The Modern-Era Player Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 130 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 Semifinalists on Nov. 24.