Tyreek Hill: Dolphins Trade Modeled on Rams’ ‘F’ Them Picks!’ Mindset

The Los Angeles Rams mindset seems to be catching on.

Not all trades are created equal.

Still, the Los Angeles Rams mindset seems to be catching on.

Tyreek Hill is this week offering his own evaluation of what Miami did in acquiring him from Kansas City for a mountain of picks … and it resonates.

Hill says the Dolphins borrowed from the Super Bowl champ Rams’ philosophy, as first articulated by GM Les Snead. …

“F’ them picks!”

It it the “right” way? Is there a worse way?

Let’s compare Receiver A vs. Receiver B.

Over the last six NFL seasons, A has more catches (34), yards (624) and touchdowns (16). B is younger, has more experience and in 2021 averaged more yards per catch (12.7-11.2). A has three more Pro Bowl appearances and one more Super Bowl ring.

Clearly, A is better, faster, more productive than B. But … how much better?

Tyreek/Les Stafford Tyreek

B was traded this month for a 5th-round draft pick. A was traded this week for five picks: A first, second, two fourths and a sixth.

Is A (Tyreek Hill) really that much more valuable than B (Amari Cooper)? Or did one of the worst trades in Dallas Cowboys history get even more hideous?

For the Rams, the proof is in the pudding. They are giving big contracts to great players, giving lots of picks for great players, and keeping teams like the Dallas Cowboys - guilty of the Amari giveaway - in their rear-view mirror.

The Cleveland Browns borrowed the Rams idea in trading for Deshaun Watson - future ramifications be damned. The Dolphins just did the same.

And the philosophy being lifted? And the team being chased? The Los Angeles Rams.