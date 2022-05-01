WATCH: Rams Pick AJ Arcuri With No. 261 Pick in NFL Draft

Los Angeles opts to take a Big Ten offensive lineman with flexibility at both tackle positions with its final pick

Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri became the final player selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft, as he went No. 261 overall in the seventh round on Saturday.

The Rams picked up the selection after a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams gave up their No. 218 selection in the sixth round to the Bucs in return for Tampa Bay’s No. 235 and No. 261 selections, both of which were in the seventh round. The selection just happened to be the next-to-last pick of the draft.

Arcuri (6-7, 320) was a four-year letterwinner for the Spartans who played in 40 career games with 25 starts. He started 17 career games at left tackle and eight at right tackle, giving him position flexibility. He played his sixth year of eligibility for the Spartans last season and played was selected for both the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate All-Star Game and the Hula Bowl.

Here’s the scouting report on Arcuri from NFL Draft Bible:

Pros:

Fantastic run blocker who can easily move to the second level and is great at opening holes at the line of scrimmage. Very heavy hands, once he gets a hold of a defender, he rarely gets overtaken. A very smart player who understands what his job is on every play and uses the proper technique. Has a very good pull step and can move across the line with ease. Has a quick pass set and kick slide, which is great at stifling a speed rusher. Great initial punch that can stop a rusher in his tracks.

Cons:

Does not have very flexible hips, so has a difficult time readjusting during plays. If a player takes him off his path, especially moving to the second level, he has a really hard time getting to his assignment. Can get bull rushed fairly easy and gets on his heels when the defensive lineman wins initial contact. Doesn’t have a good reload, once a player breaks his grip he has a real problem finding his grip again and for some reason even loses his base. Great first punch, but doesn’t reload enough and it can get him in trouble. Relies on his hand strength too much in pass protection, so if the initial punch doesn’t stop the pass rusher, he often ends up losing the battle. Doesn’t have much versatility in his game will likely be only a right tackle.

The Rams are coming off a season in which they won their second Super Bowl title, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-16, in Super Bowl LVI. But the Rams did so at a cost, as they traded away early draft picks to help bring veterans to the team that helped them win that title, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, pass rusher Von Miller and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams don’t have a first-round pick until 2024.

Despite that, the Rams have already put together a solid draft class, despite not having a first- or second-round pick.

The Rams selected Wisconsin guard Logan Russ in the third round with the No. 104 overall pick. In the fourth round, with the No. 142 overall pick, the Rams selected South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant. He had two of his three interceptions last season against Clemson and 12 for his career. Then, the Rams traded two picks — No. 175 and No. 238 overall to move up to No. 164 to select Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams. Then, at No. 211 overall, the Rams selected UCLA safety Quentin Lake. Right after that, the Rams took Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick at No. 212. Then, at No. 235, the Rams selected Montana State linebacker Daniel Hardy.

The Rams also traded a 2023 draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for cornerback Troy Hill.

