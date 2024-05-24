Who Should Be Rams' No. 1 Wide Receiver in 2024?
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 NFL season with the expectation of having a strong offensive attack. They boast some of the better playmakers around the league as a unit, starting with their two-headed wide receiver duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nucua.
Nucua broke out onto the scene last season and will be looking to push forward even more. Kupp has been one of the better wide receivers in recent years but injuries have taken their toll on him.
While both players are great, the question remains about who is the No. 1 option for this team. Kupp has been the top receiver for the Rams for years, while Nucua is the new kid on the block.
Some will say that Kupp should be the No. 1 for this Rams team but Nucua deserves a chance to show what he can do. He was special for Los Angeles last season, posting 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns.
Both players have built a strong rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford, something that should help them going forward. But for now, all that matters is getting the offense clicking so the Rams team as a whole can get themselves back to the mountaintop.
Los Angeles has all the talent to make it happen and needs both players to stay healthy and productive as the year goes on. If they can do that, the sky is the limit for this Rams team in 2024.
