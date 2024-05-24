3 Bold Predictions For Rams 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Rams will be entering the 2024 NFL season ready to turn more heads after a surprise playoff appearance last season. Los Angeles bet on the youth that they have on the team and it worked out very well for them.
Now heading into the new season, they are being seen as a playoff team ready to compete. This will be the first season without All-Pro Aaron Donald, which could see some issues arise on the defense.
Here are three bold prediction for the 2024 Rams season.
1. Rams miss the playoffs
While the Rams are seen by many as a playoff team, it may not be enough. They weren't seen as a contender last season and proved everyone wrong but teams have more tape on them now. Nobody expected wide receiver Puka Nucua to break out last season and while it was quite impressive, he will need to show that he can do it again.
Stafford is a year older and the defense took a hit with Donald retiring. The NFC should be better this season and the Rams just barely miss out on clinching a spot this time around.
2. Jared Verse wins the Rookie of the Year
It's not all bad for the Rams this season as Verse takes home the crown. Without Donald, the Rams are going to need someone to step up and it can't be Kobie Turner all alone. This opens the door for first-round pick Verse to make his mark.
He was great at Florida State and the Rams are very high on his potential. If he can fill the gaps within the defense, he should be able to get good looks against opposing offenses. Verse can be special for this team and just needs some time to grow into his role.
3. Blake Corum becomes starting running back by end of season
Los Angeles is entering the year with Kyren Williams as the starter but he has already seen some injuries during OTAs. He is a great talent but injuries could take their toll on him this season.
Luckily for the Rams, they drafted Corum in the third round this year and he is ready to prove himself. He was a star while in college and could become the next great draft find for the Rams. Watch for Corum to take over the starting spot at some point.
