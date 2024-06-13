Rams News: Will Matthew Stafford Attend Training Camp Despite Contract Frustration?
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 season as one of the teams with many question marks. Many of them are on the defensive side of the ball with the loss of Aaron Donald; however, the biggest one, as we sit a month away from training camp, is about quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford is seeking a contract extension as he wants more guaranteed money. The 36-year-old signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March 2022; however, his salary is not guaranteed after this season.
If a contract is not worked out by then, it could spell trouble for the team, but head coach Sean McVay doesn't seem too worried about it. In his press conference with the media on Tuesday, he sounded optimistic about Stafford attending next month's training camp. McVay said he anticipates Stafford will be in attendance regardless of what happens.
McVay also added how impressed he is with how his quarterback is handling the situation.
"I couldn't be more impressed with the way he's handled it, the way that he's led," McVay said. "[He's] been here every single day doing his thing, and that sure means a lot to me."
The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback is coming off a solid 2023 campaign, during which he threw for 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 starts. Stafford was healthy for the majority of the season, and in year 15, he showed his toughness and resiliency.
The road for Stafford and the Rams was never easy, but they gutted out a solid year and will look for an even better one in 2024. New contract or not, Stafford's goal is to win another Super Bowl, and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur expressed how No. 9 remains the same despite this contract drama.
"When he's in the meeting room, when he's on the field, he's super positive," LaFleur said. "He's the same Matthew that I met a year ago. [The] cool part for me is [the contract discussions are] above my pay grade in terms of what happens next with all that. I know they're doing things the right way and we'll go from there."
For now, things will stay in-house.
More Rams: Should Rams Give Matthew Stafford Lucrative New Contract?