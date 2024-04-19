Ram Digest Mock Draft: Breakdown of LA's No.19 Overall Pick
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and many talented players will see their professional lives start. That said, many mock drafts have been devised for months, with analysts guessing which players will fall to which teams.
We at FanNation are no different. The entire Sports Illustrated FanNation publishers got together to put together a mock draft, which you can read here.
The No. 19 pick in the first round of the draft belongs to the Los Angeles Rams, and the selection Ram Digest made was for UCLA edge, Laiatu Latu.
Latu is arguably the best pass rusher in the draft, despite many believing that Alabama's Dallas Turner and Florida State's Jared Verse being above Latu. He has the right kind of flexiblity and explosiveness that would benefit the Rams greatly.
Losing Aaron Donald is going to leave behind a big hole for the Rams to fll, but adding the youhtful and dynamic rusher that is Latu would go a long way in keeping the defense dominant. Latu has shown that he can come off the line and be disruptive enough to push past would-be defenders.
Latu's speed and agility could also open the door for Bryant Young to finish sacking opposing quarterbacks, assuming he does not get there first.
