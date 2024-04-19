Rams Grab Strong ACC Defensive Presence in New Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are entering into the upcoming NFL Draft armed with a first round pick for the first time since 2016. In that time, Los Angeles has become one of the better-run organizations, which is an ode to how well the team has been at managing assets despite any first rounders.
All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald retired earlier this offseason, leaving a massive hole within the Rams' defensive front. The team is expected to use their first round pick this season to try and replace Donald, something that is far easier said than done.
In a new mock draft done by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the Rams land Florida State defensive edge rusher Jared Verse. Verse is one of the better options for Los Angeles at pick No. 19, given his motor in college resembles that of how Donald was in the NFL.
"Since Sean McVay became head coach, the Rams have picked in the top 60 six times — all six have been offensive players. But it feels like that will change this year with the Rams back in the first round and needing so many upgrades on defense, including at edge rusher. Verse brings all-day power and disruption with a motor that doesn’t quit."
Verse isn't Donald but he doesn't have to be. He is a productive defensive presence, who never gives up on a play. This is exactly what the Rams need when it comes to their defensive pass-rush scheme.
Last season with the Seminoles, Verse put up 41 total tackles with 12.5 of them coming for loss. He also posted nine sacks, marking his second straight collegiate season putting up that number of sacks.
Verse is the traditional defensive edge that all NFL teams love. If he lands with the Rams, it would make their defense that much better than it is already, making it an ideal landing spot for both sides.
