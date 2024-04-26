Rams' Cooper Kupp Reveals Biggest Part of His Game
When the Los Angeles Rams take the field this season, they will be doing so by trying to build on the successful 2023 year they just had. Los Angeles made the postseason, even with many believing that they would be toward the bottom of the NFC West.
Now the organization has been trying to build for the future but they still have some veterans on the roster too. One of those is wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is looking to put together a much better year than he had in 2023.
Kupp caught 59 passes last season for 737 yards and five touchdowns. He knows that he can be better for Los Angeles moving forward and is looking to add more efficiency to the mix this year.
"Efficiency is a big thing for me," Kupp said. "The more efficient you can play saves more down the line for you. Don't do more than you have to, so that you can do more when you need to. That's kind of the mantra I live by with that."
While the Rams now have star second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua, Kupp remains a vital part of what they do on offense. With veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford still around, the Rams believe they have the tools to make another Super Bowl run.
Kupp gives them much flexibility at the wide receiver position and they are looking forward to seeing him get back to being the player they all know he is. If he can do that, the Rams may just be true contenders in 2024.
More Rams: Rams Trade Up in First Round to Land Dominant Offensive Talent in New Mock Draft