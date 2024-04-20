Rams Nab Star Big-12 DT in New NFL.com Mock Draft
Losing an All-Pro defensive legend can be tough, but the Los Angeles Rams will have to find a way to move forward without Aaron Donald.
Donald retired earlier this offseason, leaving a massive hole in the middle of the Rams' interior defensive line.
Luckily for the team, they own a first round pick, the first one that they have since 2016. Los Angeles hasn't made a selection in the first round since 2016 but that is all expected to change next week. The Rams hold pick No. 19 and speculation has them going after a defensive player.
With so many talented guys coming out in this draft class, it's hard to see the Rams missing on whomever they choose. Dan Parr of NFL.com put together a mock draft recently and had the Rams taking defensive tackle Byron Murphy II out of the University of Texas.
"No man will replace Aaron Donald on his own, but Murphy and Kobie Turner would combine to give the Rams a formidable duo up the middle. Thing is, GM Les Snead might have to trade up to get the buzzworthy prospect."
Pairing Murphy with Turner would create all sorts of headaches for opposing offenses. Both move rather well for their size and can get to the quarterback at a high rate. Murphy would be a nice consolation prize for losing Donald, something that the Rams desperately need.
Murphy has been quickly rising up draft boards of late so there is a chance he isn't available at pick No. 19. But the Rams owe it to themselves to make their pick, giving them more ammo for the future.
