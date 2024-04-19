Rams News: LA Takes QB of the Future in Fresh Mock Draft
The last time that the Los Angeles Rams made a pick in the first round of the NFL Draft was back in 2016. Somehow the team has managed to survive through it all, even winning one Super Bowl along the way.
Entering into this year's NFL Draft, Los Angeles does hold a first round pick but it remains to be seen if they will use it. They also have multiple others across the draft that should help them continue building for the future.
Los Angeles doesn't know how much longer quarterback Matthew Stafford will play at a high level so they have to find a long-term solution. The team did sign veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal but that is far from a long-term plan.
In a new mock draft done by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Los Angeles grabbed their potential quarterback of the future. Brugler has the Rams taking Bo Nix from the University of Oregon with pick No. 52 of the second round.
Nix was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season so this would be a steal of a pick if he were to fall to Los Angeles at this pick. He thrived once he got to Oregon and showed that he could be a very capable starter in college.
He threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns playing for the Ducks last season. Nix has gotten better with his reading the defense over the years as well, something that plagued him early on during his days at Auburn.
If the Rams were to draft Nix, he could spend some time sitting behind Stafford, learning from the All-Pro. This could be very beneficial for the young quarterback, helping to develop him for when the time comes. Nix has the tools to be successful and pairing him with head coach Sean McVay could be the best landing spot for him.
More Rams: Rams Grab Strong ACC Defensive Presence in New Mock Draft