LISTEN: Which Rams Are Fighting For Roster Spots vs. Broncos?

Locked On Rams: Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos preseason Week 3 preview and three players to watch on offense and defense

It's getting down to the nitty gritty.

Just one game stands in between the Los Angeles Rams making its final cuts to shrink the roster down to 53 players.

This adds even more pressure to those without a certain future to play their best football Saturday night when the team faces the Denver Broncos.

There are also roster position battles that can alter after Saturday's game, specifically at running back, which has produced one of the more intriguing training camp battles.

Will the addition of Sony Michel, will that presumably kick Jake Funk off the roster? And who will claim the last linebacker spot after a very competitive summer?

Answers to those questions can become much clearer after Saturday's preseason finale

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas previews the Rams' preseason Week 3 contest against the Broncos.

Sosa highlights three players to watch on the offensive side of the ball, including C Coleman Shelton, QB Bryce Perkins, and RB's Xavier Jones and Jake Funk.

He also highlights several defensive players to look out for, including DT's Marquise Copeland, Jonah Williams, and Eric Banks, ILB's Ernest Jones and Travin Howard, and discusses which positions may be available for grabs.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

