Rams Camp: Update on the Punter Position Battle

The Rams have provided context on where they stand among their punter situation.

Both general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay have spoken about the team's punter situation and neither of the two appear set in what direction they'll go.

Teams are currently at an 80-man roster but they'll have to cut it down to 53 players in less than a week on the Tuesday deadline.

Johnny Hekker, the Rams' longest-tenured player, enters his 10th season with the team. However, the Rams also brought in Corey Bojorquez this offseason, making it a possibility that Hekker could be on his way out.

Hekker has been largely regarded as one of the better punters in the league. Meanwhile, Bojorquez is an up-and-comer himself, leading the NFL with an average of 50.8-yards per punt in 2020.

On Wednesday, Snead told reporters that they have yet to make a decision at this point in training camp.

“That decision’s not made,” Snead said. “I think big picture, if we decided to move on from someone like Johnny Hekker, that’s done what he’s done for the Rams, that’s not just kind of, ‘Yes, no decision.’ There’s a lot of discussion into that. So, no way is that one made at all.”

And on Thursday, McVay reiterated the same sentiment, stating it's an ongoing evaluation.

"I've seen two guys that have performed at a really high level," McVay said. "Everybody knows what Johnny's meant to this team, to me, to our organization. This goes long back to even before I got here. Corey's come in and done a nice job and we're going to continue to evaluate that."

This will be a difficult choice for the Rams staff to settle on, but by naming Bojorquez the punter and parting ways with Hekker, the Rams would save $3.75 million.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.