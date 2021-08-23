LISTEN: Which Rams Player Made Biggest Impression vs. Raiders?

Locked On Rams: Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders preseason Week 2 breakdown with PFF grades and in-depth statistics

If fans did not know who rookie outside linebacker Chris Garrett was before this weekend's preseason game against the Raiders, they definitely should now.

Garrett, a seventh-round pick out of DII Concordia-St. Paul, set records in college that are hard to overlook. During his college career, Garrett forced 15 fumbles, the most in DII history. He also averaged 1.3 sacks per game, good enough for third all-time.

It doesn't matter what level of football someone plays, if you can get to the quarterback, you can get to the quarterback.

Garrett's 6'4", 245-pound frame certainly allows him to fit into the NFL and he's hoping to prove that he's worth far more than a seventh-round selection.

He did that Saturday night with four tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended, three quarterback hits and this forced fumble:

While linebacker may not look so strong on paper for the Rams defense, the play from Garrett and fellow rookie Ernest Jones, leaves a lot of optimism for the team moving into the season.

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas provides an in-depth recap of the Rams' performance against the Raiders, including a breakout game from Garrett.

He also highlights Pro Football Focus's numbers for offensive lineman Bobby Evans, running backs Xavier Jones and Jake Funk, as well as a handful of defenders, including defensive tackles Jonah Williams and Marquise Copeland.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

