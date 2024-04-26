Rams News: Schedule, Broadcast Information For Today's Rounds 2-3 Of NFL Draft
After adding former Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse, a two-time All-American, with the No. 19 pick last night in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams get an opportunity to add to their roster with three selections across two drafts this afternoon.
The second and third rounds of the draft will kick off at 4 p.m. PT today from Detroit. The broadcast can be watched via ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.
As of this writing, the Rams have a whopping 11 selections at their disposal this year, tied for the most among any NFL franchise. In the second round, Los Angeles will be selecting at the No. 52 pick, while in the third round, the Horns will have both the 83rd and 99th selections, with the latter being a compensatory pick.
LA is looking to improve on a surprise 10-7 season in 2023 that included a wild card playoff berth. The Verse addition seems to speak to the team's obvious need to replace 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald, a clear future Hall of Famer who announced his retirement after the season.
