4 Quarters: Ravens — Buccaneers: What We Learned in Week 8

The Ravens improved to 5-3 and won back-to-back games for the first time this season with a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

Here's What We Learned

1. Ravens Lamar Jackson lost two of his top targets — tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) — to injuries Jackson also got off to a slow start before finding a rhythm in the second half when the offense was more balanced with running and throwing the football. The Ravens had 200 yards rushing in second half for the third time under coach John Harbaugh. For the second straight week, Jackson showed he can steer the team to victory even when the opponent is ultra-focused on stopping him. Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards. He also ran for 43 yards and nine carries. Jackson had no turnovers.

2. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was determined to attack the Buccaneers' short-handed secondary in the first half. He called for 30 pass attempts and just seven running plays. The result? 3 points. Roman created more balance in the second half and committed to running the football. This extended drives and tired out the Buccanneers' defense. The Ravens scored a season-high 24 points in the second half and finally won the fourth quarter. Baltimore needs to successfully run the football to win. Baltimore running back Gus Edwards had another solid game and had 65 yards on 11 carries before leaving with a hamstring injury. Kenyan Drake (62 yards) and Justice Hill (28 yards) also played effectively. Overall, the Ravens ran for 231 yards.

3. Mike Macdonald has caught a lot of criticism for late breakdowns by the defense. But this unit kept the Ravens in the game until the offense found its footing. The Ravens are doing better getting pressure on the quarterback and have eight sacks over the past two games. The secondary is still allowing a couple of big plays per game but they have also taken a step forward. Rooke safety Kyle Hamilton is starting to get more adjusted and is making plays. The run defense has been stout.

4. The Ravens are in an enviable position. They get to play New Orleans next Monday night on extended rest and then have their bye. This should give several players the opportunity to get healthy. Baltimore also plays only one team currently with a winning record for the remainder of the season — the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens are also 2-0 in the AFC North so they are in full control of their playoff destiny