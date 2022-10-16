4 Quarters — Ravens Giants What Learned in Week 6

The Ravens had another massive collapse in the fourth quarter that led to a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants in Week 6.

Baltimore fell to 3-3 on the season and plays Cleveland next week.

Here's what we learned:

1. The Ravens have blown fourth-quarter leads in all three of their losses. They trailed for 14 seconds in the Week 2 loss to the Dolphins; zero seconds in Week 4 against the Bills; and one minute and 43 seconds in Week 6 against New York. They allow big plays on defense and the offense struggles to score points late in the game. This time, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception to safety Julian Love that gave the Giants the ball on the 13 with just over two minutes remaining. Marcus Peters thought he had a game-saving interception but it was negated by a pass interference penalty that put the ball on the 1. Saquon Barkley had a diving touchdown on the next play that gave New York the victory. The Ravens allowed 14 points in the fourth quarter, including a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive just after taking a 10-point lead. Baltimore needs to find answers quickly before the season slips away.

2. Baltimore right tackle Morgan Moses left the game with a heel injury and did not return after being carted from the field. Moses, who was a key offseason signing, returned to the sideline. Pat Mekari took Moses' place and Ronnie Stanely played more on the left side, The Ravens also have rookie Daniel Faalele who is coming along at tackle. “It doesn’t look like a serious injury; he was back up actually in the second half," coach John Harbaugh said. "I chose to go with Pat [Mekari] and we had Danny [Daniel Faalele] going in there with the pitch count that we had going with Ronnie [Stanley]. I just felt like it was the safer thing to do in this situation, to hold [Morgan Moses] out until next week.” Running back J.K. Dobbins’ knee tightened up in the middle of the game and he didn’t play in the second half. John Harbaugh said the turf at MetLife Stadium could have been a factor.

3. Jackson faced a heavy blitz for much of the game and made the biggest mistake of the game with his late interception. Jackson is looking for a massive contract but performances like this and careless mistakes do not help his cause. The Ravens generally only win when Jackson plays well and they can't overcome his mistakes. Jackson was 17 of 32 for 210 yards with a touchdown and interception for a 71.1 rating. He also ran for 77 yards on 7 carries. Jackson Jackson is 0-of-6 passing in the red zone, according to ESPN Stats.

4. Kenyan Drake had his best game with 119 yards rushing and could be a viable threat moving forward. Drake converted a tough first down and then ran for a 30-yard touchdown that gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead. Drake had another 30-yard run on the next possession that put the Ravens in Giants' territory. That set up a 34-yard field goal by Tucker and Baltimore led 10-7 at halftime. He got the brunt of carries with Dobbins on the sideline. “KD did a good job; he did a really good job,” Harbaugh said. “He hit some runs, made some plays where he had to bounce one way or the other, front side or back side, hit some downhill runs. Yes, he played really well.”