4 Quarters — Ravens-Patriots: What We Learned

The Ravens had a gutsy 37-26 victory over New England in Week 3.

Here's What We Learned

1. The Ravens' secondary made some adjustments from last week's debacle against Miami. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had an interception and recovered a fumble that was forced by rookie Kyle Hamilton. Peters has 32 career interceptions — the most in the NFL. Josh Bynes and Marlon Humphrey also had key interceptions that stalled drives. Humphrey also had a key tackle on the fourth-and-3 in the second quarter that ended a New England scoring threat. Marcus Williams played much more effectively with help in the secondary and had a key play where he knocked down a pass that would have given the Patriots the ball inside the red zone. Brandon Stephens was also back in the lineup and knocked down a potential touchdown pass.

2. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is making a strong argument for his second MVP award. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards with four touchdowns. Jackson also ran for 107 yards with a score. He is the first player in franchise history to throw at least three touchdown passes in each of the team's first three games of a season, according to ESPN Stats.

3. J.K. Dobbins was on a pitch count and had 23 yards on 7 carries in his season debut after recovering from a knee injury. He also caught two passes for 17 yards. Dobbins gave the offense a boost with his presence and the Ravens managed 188 yards on the ground. He's definitely a spark and should get better and stronger as the season progresses.

4. The Ravens have huge issues at left tackle with Ronnie Stanley out of the lineup. Pat Mekari had to leave the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Rookie Daniel Faalele took over the job at left tackle and was immediately targeted by the Patriots, who beat him for two quick sacks. Baltimore was forced to use its third left tackle in three games and it's hurting the continuity on offense. Even if Stanley eventually returns, the Ravens still need depth at that position and might have to pull the trigger on a trade.