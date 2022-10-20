A Look at Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Vs. the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Nick Chubb leads the NFL in yards rushing but has mixed results against the Ravens.



In some games, he’s run amok for more than 100 yards, and other times Baltimore has shut him down.

"The thing about Nick Chubb is his downhill just a combination of explosiveness and power," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "You’re not going to throw an arm in there, you’re not going to throw a shoulder in there, an elbow or something like that, and knock him down. You have to bring everything you’ve got. You have to wrap him up, and then everyone else has to come too because he’s going to be running and bringing it 100 miles an hour with a lot of power."

Here’s a breakdown of Chubb against the Ravens:

Oct. 7, 2018 — 3 carries, 2 yards, 0 touchdowns

Score: Browns 12, Ravens 9, OT

Dec. 30, 2018 — 9 carries, 24 yards, 0 touchdowns

Score: Ravens, 26, Browns 24

Sept. 29, 2019 — 20 carries, 165 yards, 3 touchdowns

Score: Ravens 40, Browns 25

Dec. 22, 2019 — 15 carries, 45 yards, 0 touchdowns

Score: Browns 31, Ravens 15

Sept. 13, 2020 — 10 carries, 60 yards, 0 touchdowns

Score: Ravens 38, Browns 6

Dec. 14, 2020 — 17 carries, 82 yards, 2 touchdowns

Score: Browns 47, Ravens 42

Nov. 28, 2021 — 8 carries, 16 yards, 0 touchdowns

Score: Ravens 16, Browns 10

Dec. 12, 2021 — 17 carries, 59 yards, 0 touchdowns

Score: Browns 24, Ravens 22

Total: 99 carries, 458 yards, 5 touchdowns

Receiving: 20 targets, 13 receptions, 70 yards, 0 touchdowns.

In the 2022 season, Chubb has a league-high 649 yards rushing with seven touchdowns on 110 carries (5.9 ypc). He also caught seven passes for 51 yards.

If the Ravens can shut him down, they'll have a good chance to win the Week 7 matchup.

"[He] has great vision," Harbaugh said. "They built the offense around him, essentially, so he’s right there. If he’s not the best back in the league, he’s one of them, for sure. So, we have a lot of respect for him [and] their whole offense, the way they’re built, but he drives it.”