A Look at Ravens 2021 Draft Class & Roles for Upcoming Season

Players ready to make bigger impact in second year.

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Ravens 2021 draft class was a mixed bag.

Some of those players showed potential to make a bigger impact in the coming years, while there is still some uncertainty surrounding the other draft picks.

Here's a breakdown:

First-round (27th overall): WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Last season: After missing almost the first half of the season following surgery, Bateman emerged as the Ravens' top wide receiver by the end of the season. Bateman finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 yards with a touchdown. 

2022 projection: Bateman will be the team's No. 1 wide receiver this season. He runs tight routes, has good hands and gains yards after the catch. 

Expectations: High

First-round (31st): Edge Odafe Oweh, Penn State

Last season: He also dealt with a foot injury late last season, but that didn't dampen his performance and he was second on the team with five sacks. Oweh was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.

2022 projection: Oweh is a solid athlete that consistently creates matchup problems because of his size — 6-foot-5, 251 pounds — and speed. After off-season shoulder surgery, he should be even stronger and more effective this season. 

Expectations: High

Third-round (94): G Ben Cleveland, Georgia

Last season: Cleveland Saw action in 12 games, including four starts, during his rookie season but also dealt with injuries. with a full offseason under his belt.

2022 projection: The third-round pick should be ready to take the next step in his development.

Expectations: High

Third-round (104): CB Brandon Stephens, SMU

Last season: He played in every game with 11 starts last season, finishing with 74 tackles (46 solo), one tackle for a loss, one QB hit, and four passes defensed.

2022 projection: The versatile Stephens will move from safety to his natural position at cornerback after a mostly solid rookie year.

Expectations: High

Fourth-round (131): WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Last season: Wallace appeared in all 17 games (one start) in his rookie campaign, contributing primarily on special teams (84 offensive snaps & 278 ST snaps). 

2022 projection: Wallace will have a chance to compete for more opportunities with the offense. He has good hands and is able to gain yards after the catch.

Expectations: Moderate

Fifth-round (160): CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State

No longer with the team. 

Fifth-round (171): Edge Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

Last season: Hayes saw action in one game before suffering a knee injury in Week 3 at Detroit, making him miss the remainder of his rookie campaign

2022 projection: Hayes will have to work himself into the rotation as an edge rusher. He will need to have a strong training camp to gain the coaches' trust. 

Expectations: Moderate

Fifth-round (184): FB/TE Ben Mason, Michigan

Last season: Mason dealt with some injuries during training camp and was allocated to the practice squad before being claimed by the New England Patriots. He was then re-signed by the Ravens. 

2022 projection: With the re-signing of Pat Ricard, it's hard to determine a role for Mason. He might have to make his mark on special teams to earn a roster spot. The Ravens see potential because they did choose to re-sign him. 

Expectations: Moderate

Baltimore Ravens
